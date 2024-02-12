U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman and Chief of the garrison Safety Office, Richard Cruikshank, with the Excellence in Safety streamer during the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

