    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards &amp; Recognitions Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman and Chief of the garrison Safety Office, Richard Cruikshank, pin the Excellence in Safety streamer on the Installation Management Command Europe flag during the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8240977
    VIRIN: 240209-A-PB921-1046
    Resolution: 3576x3779
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

