U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman and Chief of the garrison Safety Office, Richard Cruikshank, pin the Excellence in Safety streamer on the Installation Management Command Europe flag during the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8240977 VIRIN: 240209-A-PB921-1046 Resolution: 3576x3779 Size: 7.22 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.