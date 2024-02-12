U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch and Deputy Garrison Commander, Paul Hossenlopp, recognize soldiers from the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz for their dedicated efforts in law enforcement during special events at the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8240975 VIRIN: 240209-A-PB921-1031 Resolution: 7408x3672 Size: 13.43 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.