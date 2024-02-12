U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman presents Staff Sgt. Katherine Bolcar, vocalist for U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, with the garrison coin for her performance of the American and German National Anthem during the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

