USS Gunston Hall Conducts Flight Quarters

Sailors run to remove chocks and chains from a French Navy NH90 helicopter on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 13, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN