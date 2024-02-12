U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron and their family members take a group photo with NFL cheerleaders during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. NFL players, cheerleaders and mascots visited more than 200 military bases in five regions across the globe as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Pro Blitz Tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:57 Photo ID: 8240847 VIRIN: 240210-F-VU029-1289 Resolution: 4222x3016 Size: 1.78 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.