U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Pedro Gaytan, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, takes a photo with Krystia Tolkinen, an NFL cheerleader, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. The NFL Pro Blitz is a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8240846
|VIRIN:
|240210-F-VU029-1172
|Resolution:
|3605x2884
|Size:
|879.16 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
