    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Gagne, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief, left, and Senior Airman Pedro Gaytan, 36th FGS dedicated crew chief, receive an autographed photo from Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. NFL players, cheerleaders and mascots visited more than 200 military bases in five regions across the globe as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment's Pro Blitz Tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8240845
    VIRIN: 240210-F-VU029-1163
    Resolution: 3315x2652
    Size: 830.28 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Osan
    Mustangs
    51st Fighter Wing
    Pro Blitz 2024

