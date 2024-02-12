Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Gagne, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief, left, and Senior Airman Pedro Gaytan, 36th FGS dedicated crew chief, receive an autographed photo from Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. NFL players, cheerleaders and mascots visited more than 200 military bases in five regions across the globe as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment's Pro Blitz Tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR