    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, takes a photo with a service member’s dependent from the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. The cheerleaders' visit was part of the NFL tour sponsored by the Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8240844
    VIRIN: 240210-F-VU029-1100
    Resolution: 3737x2990
    Size: 973.35 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Osan
    Mustangs
    51st Fighter Wing
    Pro Blitz 2024

