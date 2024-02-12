Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, takes a photo with a service member’s dependent from the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. The cheerleaders' visit was part of the NFL tour sponsored by the Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

