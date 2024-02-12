Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

NFL cheerleaders, left, take a photo of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ethan Halbert, 51st Maintenance Group loading standardization crew chief, and Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. The NFL Pro Blitz is a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

