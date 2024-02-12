Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Osan touchdown: Pro Blitz 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    NFL cheerleaders, left, take a photo of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ethan Halbert, 51st Maintenance Group loading standardization crew chief, and Kyleigh Creamer, an NFL cheerleader, during the Pro Blitz 2024 unit visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10, 2024. The NFL Pro Blitz is a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    TAGS

    NFL
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Osan
    Mustangs
    51st Fighter Wing
    Pro Blitz 2024

