CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours the Pacific Beacon military housing apartments in San Diego, Feb. 14. Franchetti traveled to San Diego for WEST 2024, and to meet with Sailors, tour shipyards and installations, and communicate her priorities of warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

