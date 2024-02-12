Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 5 of 5]

    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours the Pacific Beacon military housing apartments in San Diego, Feb. 14. Franchetti traveled to San Diego for WEST 2024, and to meet with Sailors, tour shipyards and installations, and communicate her priorities of warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8240834
    VIRIN: 240214-N-KB401-1475
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego
    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego
    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego
    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego
    CNO Visits Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Quality of Life
    All Hands Call
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT