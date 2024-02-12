Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    PHILIPPINES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Philippine Armed Forces service members load Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs onto a truck at Davao International Airport, Davao City, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2024. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 21:41
    Location: PH
    HADR
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM

