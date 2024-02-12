Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 12 of 13]

    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 14, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown keeps watch over the York River with the Coleman Bridge in the background at the installation’s weapons pier. This particular drill was part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8240697
    VIRIN: 240214-N-TG517-6116
    Resolution: 3009x2126
    Size: 739.45 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chemical Suit
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Gas Mas
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT