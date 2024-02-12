NWS Yorktown Sailors keep watch while wearing chemical suits during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

Yorktown, Va. (February 14, 2024) Two U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown keep watch over the York River while wearing personal protective equipment at the installation’s weapons pier. This particular drill was part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

