SMA Weimer visits units in South Korea

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits with Soldiers at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8240679
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-PP033-1010
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
