    SMA Weimer visits units in South Korea [Image 11 of 12]

    SMA Weimer visits units in South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2024

    8th Army

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits with Soldiers at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Wallace)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    korea
    Eighth Army

