Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Takes Risk Communication Training

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Takes Risk Communication Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Risk communication expert Sandy Martinez leads training for Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) personnel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Glenn Slaughter) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8240567
    VIRIN: 240212-N-IS471-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Takes Risk Communication Training, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT