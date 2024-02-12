Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Takes Risk Communication Training

Risk communication expert Sandy Martinez leads training for Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) personnel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Glenn Slaughter)

