United States Navy Band performs at Huntsville High School

240213-N-PN185-2014 – Huntsville, Alabama (Feb. 13, 2024) - Vocalists Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Maryland, and Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, a from Borger, Texas, perform during the United States Navy Band 2024 national tour concert at Huntsville High School. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

