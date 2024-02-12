United States Navy Band performs at Huntsville High School

240213-N-PN185-2011 – Huntsville, Alabama (Feb. 13, 2024) – Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer / leader of the United States Navy Band, conducts the unit during its national tour performance at Huntsville High School. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

