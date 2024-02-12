Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band performs at Huntsville High School [Image 19 of 22]

    United States Navy Band performs at Huntsville High School

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240213-N-PN185-2011 – Huntsville, Alabama (Feb. 13, 2024) – Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer / leader of the United States Navy Band, conducts the unit during its national tour performance at Huntsville High School. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    navy band

