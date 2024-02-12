240213-N-PN185-2017 – Huntsville, Alabama (Feb. 13, 2024) - A Navy veteran attends the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at Huntsville High School. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8240503
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-PN185-2017
|Resolution:
|3654x2441
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band performs at Huntsville High School [Image 22 of 22], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT