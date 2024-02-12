Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS California (SSN 781) Homecoming [Image 3 of 3]

    USS California (SSN 781) Homecoming

    SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    Peter Officer Peter Burley holds his 20 month old foster daughter Venus as his wife Jessie, left, and daughter Chloe look on moments after USS California (SSN 781) returned to homeport after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

