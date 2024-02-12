USS California (SSN 781) Homecoming

GROTON, Conn. (February 14, 2024) –USS California (SSN 781) pulls into Submarine Base New London after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

