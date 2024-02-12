The unintentional infantryman: Minnesota’s first infantry woman

Spc. Mikayla Homola fires her assigned weapon on the M4 Range at Fort Moore, Georgia on August 01, 2023. Qualifying is an essential task for the Infantry. Homola is the Minnesota National Guard's first female to complete the Infantry One Station Unit Training, completing both Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training with the same Soldiers upon her arrival to Fort Moore, Georgia.

