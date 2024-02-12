Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The unintentional infantryman: Minnesota’s first infantry woman

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Minnesota National Guard

    Spc. Mikayla Homola fires her assigned weapon on the M4 Range at Fort Moore, Georgia on August 01, 2023. Qualifying is an essential task for the Infantry. Homola is the Minnesota National Guard's first female to complete the Infantry One Station Unit Training, completing both Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training with the same Soldiers upon her arrival to Fort Moore, Georgia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8240414
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-A3529-1001
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 346.97 KB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The unintentional infantryman: Minnesota’s first infantry woman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

