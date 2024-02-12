Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors. [Image 4 of 4]

    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. –During Adm. Daryl Caudle’s, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (right of center) visit to the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic software test laboratory at Naval Station Norfolk Naval Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (NMRO) Co-lead Glen Vanderziel (left) explains functional capabilities of the new system while Sailors stationed on USS Mitscher (DDG 57) performed the final system test, Feb. 13, 2024.

    NMRO is a key component to USFF’s effort to improve warfighting readiness by reducing the administrative burden of managing several maintenance systems afloat and providing maintainers a single system to sustain material readiness. The system features several improvements such as mobile access for users, embedded job performance aids, lobby functions providing customizable work areas of interest and 3D interactive renderings of ship systems allowing Sailors to click on an object to access technical and logistics data. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8240386
    VIRIN: 240213-N-CQ682-1194
    Resolution: 3650x2433
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 328
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors. [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.
    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.
    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.
    Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT