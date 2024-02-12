Adm. Daryl Caudle observes final testing of NMRO system at NIWC Atlantic performed by USS Mitscher Sailors.

NORFOLK, Va. –During Adm. Daryl Caudle’s, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (right of center) visit to the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic software test laboratory at Naval Station Norfolk Naval Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (NMRO) Co-lead Glen Vanderziel (left) explains functional capabilities of the new system while Sailors stationed on USS Mitscher (DDG 57) performed the final system test, Feb. 13, 2024.



NMRO is a key component to USFF’s effort to improve warfighting readiness by reducing the administrative burden of managing several maintenance systems afloat and providing maintainers a single system to sustain material readiness. The system features several improvements such as mobile access for users, embedded job performance aids, lobby functions providing customizable work areas of interest and 3D interactive renderings of ship systems allowing Sailors to click on an object to access technical and logistics data. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

