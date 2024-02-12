Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural basketball at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 13, 2024) Sailors and other military affiliated participants engage in a intramural basketball game at the Sports Zone Gym at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Intramural basketball is one of the many fitness and recreational offerings through NWS Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8240290
    VIRIN: 240213-N-TG517-1162
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    This work, Intramural basketball at NWS Yorktown [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basketball
    Intramural Sports
    MWR
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

