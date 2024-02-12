Yorktown, Va. (February 13, 2024) Sailors and other military affiliated participants engage in a intramural basketball game at the Sports Zone Gym at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Intramural basketball is one of the many fitness and recreational offerings through NWS Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:10 Photo ID: 8240282 VIRIN: 240213-N-TG517-7526 Resolution: 2499x1310 Size: 573.21 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intramural basketball at NWS Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.