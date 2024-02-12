A pallet of training

Loadmasters assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron, move a pallet toward a forklift while conducting upgrade training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2022. Loadmasters are responsible for the accounting of all equipment, aircrew and passengers loaded onto an aircraft. This photo is a cropped form of its original version (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

