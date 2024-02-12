Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Loadmasters assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron, move a pallet toward a forklift while conducting upgrade training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2022. Loadmasters are responsible for the accounting of all equipment, aircrew and passengers loaded onto an aircraft. This photo is a cropped form of its original version (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8239963
    VIRIN: 220729-F-F3669-1000
    Resolution: 2940x1960
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pallet of training [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

