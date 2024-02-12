Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman, Wingman, Mother [Image 3 of 4]

    Airman, Wingman, Mother

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIR PORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, senior enlisted leader assigned to the 911th Operations Group, receives a bouquet of roses during a chif induction ceremony, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2023. After serving 23 years in the Air Force, Schatzman seized an opportunity to improve the lives of Airmen within the Air Reserve Component, sparking the ARC Athena, a grassroots effort which focuses on overcoming the challenges of balancing service and civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

