Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, senior enlisted leader assigned to the 911th Operations Group, receives a bouquet of roses during a chif induction ceremony, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2023. After serving 23 years in the Air Force, Schatzman seized an opportunity to improve the lives of Airmen within the Air Reserve Component, sparking the ARC Athena, a grassroots effort which focuses on overcoming the challenges of balancing service and civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 12:23 Photo ID: 8239962 VIRIN: 231104-F-NI494-1115 Resolution: 2981x1985 Size: 2.46 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIR PORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman, Wingman, Mother [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.