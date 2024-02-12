Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Leadership: CMSgt Rebecca Schatzman [Image 2 of 4]

    Profiles in Leadership: CMSgt Rebecca Schatzman

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, senior enlisted leader assigned to the 911th Operations Group, poses for a photo at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, February 13, 2024. After serving 23 years in the Air Force, Schatzman seized an opportunity to improve the lives of Airmen within the Air Reserve Component, sparking the ARC Athena, a grassroots effort which focuses on overcoming the challenges of balancing service and civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

