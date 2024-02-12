Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/2CR at M320 range [Image 25 of 26]

    4/2CR at M320 range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire M320 grenade launchers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8239857
    VIRIN: 240214-A-BS310-2275
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.8 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4/2CR at M320 range [Image 26 of 26], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

