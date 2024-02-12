U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire M320 grenade launchers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8239796
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-BS310-2081
|Resolution:
|4488x2992
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4/2CR at M320 range [Image 26 of 26], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
