USO holds Troop Time event

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY 02.01.2024 Courtesy Photo AFN Sigonella

240201-N-D0409-1020 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 1, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, attend USO Troop Time event held on base Feb. 1, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)