USO holds Troop Time event

240201-N-D0409-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 1, 2024) Sailor, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, and USO volunteers pose for a group photo during a USO Troop Time event held on base Feb. 1, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)

