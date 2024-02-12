Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO holds Troop Time event [Image 1 of 6]

    USO holds Troop Time event

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    240201-N-D0409-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 1, 2024) Sailor, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, and USO volunteers pose for a group photo during a USO Troop Time event held on base Feb. 1, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (Courtesy photo by John McConnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 09:00
    Photo ID: 8239621
    VIRIN: 240201-N-D0409-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2167
    Size: 896.69 KB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO holds Troop Time event [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO holds Troop Time event
    USO holds Troop Time event
    USO holds Troop Time event
    USO holds Troop Time event
    USO holds Troop Time event
    USO holds Troop Time event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    NAS Sigonella
    AFN Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT