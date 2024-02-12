Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Lance P. Sijan leadership award winner

    AFSOC Lance P. Sijan leadership award winner

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Pamela Taylor, Director of Operations, 7th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses in front of a CV-22B Osprey, RAF Mildenhall, Feb. 14, 2024. Taylor was recently recognized as the Air Force Special Operations Command's Lance P. Sijan award winner, one of the Air Force's most prestigious awards, for her exceptional leadership of the men and women with the 7 SOAMXS, during real world and training maintenance operations.

