U.S. Air Force Capt. Pamela Taylor, Director of Operations, 7th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses in front of a CV-22B Osprey, RAF Mildenhall, Feb. 14, 2024. Taylor was recently recognized as the Air Force Special Operations Command's Lance P. Sijan award winner, one of the Air Force's most prestigious awards, for her exceptional leadership of the men and women with the 7 SOAMXS, during real world and training maintenance operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:47 Photo ID: 8239620 VIRIN: 240214-F-WT432-5140 Resolution: 6821x4548 Size: 15.99 MB Location: GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Lance P. Sijan leadership award winner, by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.