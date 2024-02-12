U.S. Air Force Capt. Pamela Taylor, Director of Operations, 7th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses in front of a CV-22B Osprey, RAF Mildenhall, Feb. 14, 2024. Taylor was recently recognized as the Air Force Special Operations Command's Lance P. Sijan award winner, one of the Air Force's most prestigious awards, for her exceptional leadership of the men and women with the 7 SOAMXS, during real world and training maintenance operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8239620
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-WT432-5140
|Resolution:
|6821x4548
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSOC Lance P. Sijan leadership award winner, by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT