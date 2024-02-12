Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24

Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) and members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat move cargo to a crane hook during crane operations in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, for Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 12, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

