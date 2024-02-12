Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conduct crane operations during a port visit in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, in preparation of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat embarkation for Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 12, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 07:48
    Photo ID: 8239556
    VIRIN: 240212-N-HD110-1061
    Resolution: 5817x3950
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24
    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24
    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24
    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24
    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Embark USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) in Preparation for Steadfast Defender 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    French Marines
    Steadfast Defender 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT