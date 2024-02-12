Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. sends II MEF: Three-Star Command Lands in Norway for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    BARDUFOSS, 19, NORWAY

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jon Holmes 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force disembark a plane after landing in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 12, 2024, to take part in the NATO exercise Nordic Response 24. Around 2,500 U.S. Marines will join the exercise alongside NATO allies and Sweden. The goal is to strengthen coordination across air, ground, maritime and other domains into a unified fighting force ready to respond to any threat. NR 24 is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with NATO militaries, and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Jon Holmes)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 06:17
    Location: BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
    NATO
    II MEF
    MFEA
    NR24
    NordicResponse24

