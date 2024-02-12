U.S. sends II MEF: Three-Star Command Lands in Norway for Exercise Nordic Response 24

U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force disembark a plane after landing in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 12, 2024, to take part in the NATO exercise Nordic Response 24. Around 2,500 U.S. Marines will join the exercise alongside NATO allies and Sweden. The goal is to strengthen coordination across air, ground, maritime and other domains into a unified fighting force ready to respond to any threat. NR 24 is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with NATO militaries, and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Jon Holmes)

