Day in the Life: Vehicle Management

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Luis Alvarez, center, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Staff Sgt. Marty Ward, right, and Senior Airman Cameron Sneed, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management special purpose maintenance technicians, prepare to replace an engine on a vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. 100th ARW leaders perform immersions to learn more about the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

