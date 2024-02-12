Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: Vehicle Management [Image 8 of 10]

    Day in the Life: Vehicle Management

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Luis Alvarez, center, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Staff Sgt. Marty Ward, right, and Senior Airman Cameron Sneed, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management special purpose maintenance technicians, prepare to replace an engine on a vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. 100th ARW leaders perform immersions to learn more about the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 05:52
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
