Day in the Life: Vehicle Management

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Sneed, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management special purpose maintenance technician, grabs tools to repair a vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Vehicle management inspects, troubleshoots and repairs aircraft and specialized vehicles, ensuring the mission is carried out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024
Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB