U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Senior Airman Brandon Grady, right, and Senior Airmen Wyatt Bernatowicz, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management general purpose maintenance technicians, prepare to remove a radiator from a vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. 100th ARW leaders perform immersions to learn more about the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8239473 VIRIN: 240213-F-PH996-1184 Resolution: 6996x4664 Size: 7.97 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: Vehicle Management [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.