    Day in the Life: Vehicle Management [Image 4 of 10]

    Day in the Life: Vehicle Management

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Senior Airman Brandon Grady, right, and Senior Airmen Wyatt Bernatowicz, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management general purpose maintenance technicians, prepare to remove a radiator from a vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. 100th ARW leaders perform immersions to learn more about the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8239473
    VIRIN: 240213-F-PH996-1184
    Resolution: 6996x4664
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: Vehicle Management [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    LRS
    Vehicle Management
    100 ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    2T351

