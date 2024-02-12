U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, removes radiator fluid from a vehicle during an immersion with the 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Vehicle management inspects, troubleshoots and repairs aircraft and specialized vehicles, ensuring the mission is carried out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB This work, Day in the Life: Vehicle Management [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde