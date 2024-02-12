Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference [Image 6 of 6]

    351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen prepare to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference held at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The conference celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    This work, 351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #100thARW #BlackHistoryMonth #BloodyHundredth #reaDyculture

