U.S. Air Force Capt. Rico Hilliard, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference held at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Hilliard will be on an officer mentorship panel at the conference, which celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8239467
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-KM921-1126
|Resolution:
|4530x3236
|Size:
|688.47 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
