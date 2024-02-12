351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Stowe, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assisted dedicated flying crew chief, completes a check on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The aircraft will be on display at the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference that celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB by A1C Katie Mullikin