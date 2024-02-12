Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference [Image 4 of 6]

    351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Stowe, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assisted dedicated flying crew chief, completes a check on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The aircraft will be on display at the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference that celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

