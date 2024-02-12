351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rico Hilliard, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, completes an aircraft inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing in preparation to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference held at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Hilliard will be on an officer mentorship panel at the conference, which celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

