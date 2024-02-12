351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rico Hilliard, left, and 1st Lt. Pat Newman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, prepare to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference held at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The conference celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

