351st Air Refueling Squadron prepares to participate in the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing is prepared for take-off on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The aircraft will be on display for the “Accelerating the Legacy” conference held at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The conference celebrates Black History Month in combination with an aviation heritage event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB