    Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Liliian Wheeler

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Liliian Wheeler, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron community heath section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye Feb 1, 2024. Wheeler was recognized for leading the investigation and reporting of 322 communicable diseases and had studied one disease with the U.S. consulate, earning her the 'Good Catch' award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 03:59
    Photo ID: 8239403
    VIRIN: 240201-F-AP057-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Liliian Wheeler, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    incirlik
    public health
    omrs
    Titan tuesday

