U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Liliian Wheeler, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron community heath section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye Feb 1, 2024. Wheeler was recognized for leading the investigation and reporting of 322 communicable diseases and had studied one disease with the U.S. consulate, earning her the 'Good Catch' award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 03:59
|Photo ID:
|8239403
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-AP057-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: SSgt. Liliian Wheeler, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT