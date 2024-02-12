KFOR 33: Bronze Shield

German and Albanian soldiers conduct crowd riot control training in a culminating event known as Bronze Shield during Kosovo Force 33 (KFOR) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 10, 2024. KFOR is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to the Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping mission. JMRC trains leaders, staff, units up to brigade combat teams, and multinational partners to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world, now and in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

