    KFOR 33: Bronze Shield [Image 2 of 6]

    KFOR 33: Bronze Shield

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    German and Albanian soldiers conduct crowd riot control training in a culminating event known as Bronze Shield during Kosovo Force 33 (KFOR) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 10, 2024. KFOR is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to the Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping mission. JMRC trains leaders, staff, units up to brigade combat teams, and multinational partners to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world, now and in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8239391
    VIRIN: 240210-A-EF519-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 33: Bronze Shield [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

