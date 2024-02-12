IMCOM-Pacific Director visits USAG Yongsan-Casey

Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific Brenda Lee McCullough visited U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey touring the installation facilities and recognizing members of the IMCOM team for outstanding service to Army communities on Feb. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army in the Pacific operates in a vast geographic region, which includes more than 40 countries and some of the world’s largest foreign armies. The Pacific is one of the most diverse Army areas of operation – geographically, economically, politically, and culturally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

