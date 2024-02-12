Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Pacific Director visits USAG Yongsan-Casey [Image 7 of 8]

    IMCOM-Pacific Director visits USAG Yongsan-Casey

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific Brenda Lee McCullough visited U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey touring the installation facilities and recognizing members of the IMCOM team for outstanding service to Army communities on Feb. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army in the Pacific operates in a vast geographic region, which includes more than 40 countries and some of the world’s largest foreign armies. The Pacific is one of the most diverse Army areas of operation – geographically, economically, politically, and culturally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8239332
    VIRIN: 240208-A-UC770-9687
    Resolution: 6148x4099
    Size: 885.31 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Pacific Director visits USAG Yongsan-Casey [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

